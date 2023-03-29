Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE: RBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.32%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Ritchie Bros. Completes Acquisition of IAA, Creating a Premier Global Marketplace Leader.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Combined Company Positioned for Growth and Shareholder Value Creation.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of IAA, Inc. (“IAA”). As previously announced on January 23, 2023, under the terms of the amended merger agreement, IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros. for each share of IAA common stock they own.

Over the last 12 months, RBA stock dropped by -3.79%. The one-year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.97. The average equity rating for RBA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.16 billion, with 110.88 million shares outstanding and 110.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, RBA stock reached a trading volume of 3818964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $66.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, RBA shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.20, while it was recorded at 54.76 for the last single week of trading, and 61.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated go to 7.00%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [RBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,849 million, or 84.90% of RBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,512,853, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, holding 7,955,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.91 million in RBA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $428.13 million in RBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated [NYSE:RBA] by around 38,273,766 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 29,755,020 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 109,693,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,722,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,577,024 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,181,750 shares during the same period.