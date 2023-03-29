Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] loss -6.38% or -0.06 points to close at $0.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4478893 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Ocugen Announces FDA Approval for Enrollment of Pediatric Patients in Ongoing OCU400 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approves enrolling pediatric patients in the ongoing OCU400 Phase 1/2 trial who have: 1) RP associated with NR2E3 and RHO mutations and 2) LCA associated with CEP290 gene mutations.

Ocugen has completed enrollment of adult RP patients with NR2E3 and RHO mutations in the Phase 1/2 trial and expanded enrollment in LCA patients with CEP290 mutations.

It opened the trading session at $0.8995, the shares rose to $0.907 and dropped to $0.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCGN points out that the company has recorded -52.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.35% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 4478893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0687, while it was recorded at 0.8861 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7687 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $80 million, or 37.90% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,121,024, which is approximately 15.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,061,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.36 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.52 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,748,446 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,004,639 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 72,292,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,045,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,592,505 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,019,525 shares during the same period.