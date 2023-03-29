Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] surged by $6.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.49 during the day while it closed the day at $15.44. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Oral Formulation of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735.

Expands Potential Opportunities for VK2735 with Highly Differentiated Dosing Option.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 64.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has inclined by 82.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 505.49% and gained 64.26% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $1.26 billion, with 76.58 million shares outstanding and 67.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 62502712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 27 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.61. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 40.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 505.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 391.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.60 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $316 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 11.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.33 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $13.68 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 15,000,028 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,508,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,689,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,978,848 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,027 shares during the same period.