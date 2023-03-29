Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a low on 03/28/23, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.20. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Hertz Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTZ) today announced that it has appointed Alexandra Brooks, its Chief Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2023. Ms. Brooks will replace Kenny Cheung, who is leaving the company to pursue another professional opportunity in a different industry.

Hertz is initiating a formal search process for the selection of its permanent Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cheung will remain at the company until April 14, 2023, to support the first quarter financial closing process and ensure an orderly transition to Ms. Brooks.”I would like to thank Kenny for his contributions to Hertz and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Stephen Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Hertz.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3554763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $5.15 billion, with 331.00 million shares outstanding and 320.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 3554763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $25.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on HTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.16.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.76, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.71.

Return on Total Capital for HTZ is now 12.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.25. Additionally, HTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] managed to generate an average of $82,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.

There are presently around $4,969 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181,455,469, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,187,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.19 million in HTZ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $160.36 million in HTZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HTZ] by around 13,906,369 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 30,960,425 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 275,303,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,170,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTZ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,157,112 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,567,169 shares during the same period.