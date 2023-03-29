Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $9.46 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.46. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Vertex Energy to Participate in Investor Conferences.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will participate in several investor conferences in March, including:.

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami, FL – March 6 – March 8, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3212127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertex Energy Inc. stands at 7.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.39%.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $695.78 million, with 75.72 million shares outstanding and 61.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3212127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.50. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 45.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $360 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,170,496, which is approximately -8.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,929,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.5 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.27 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 13.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 5,421,063 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,830 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,335,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,773,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,225 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,898,928 shares during the same period.