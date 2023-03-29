Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is -5.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] surged by $3.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $197.465 during the day while it closed the day at $196.58. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

Union Pacific Corporation stock has also gained 3.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has declined by -6.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.13% and lost -5.07% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $118.81 billion, with 612.50 million shares outstanding and 609.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 5608937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $222.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $218 to $241. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $238 to $215, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.38, while it was recorded at 190.05 for the last single week of trading, and 210.00 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94,558 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,266,227, which is approximately -0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,084,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.13 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.25 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -0.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,102 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 32,674,670 shares. Additionally, 1,093 investors decreased positions by around 29,762,008 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 426,915,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,352,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,903 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,730 shares during the same period.