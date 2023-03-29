Stifel slashes price target on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] – find out why.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 9.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on March 28, 2023 that HYCROFT ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2022 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Today, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Hycroft Property Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary, Humboldt and Pershing Counties, Nevada, effective March 27, 2023 (“2023 Hycroft TRS”). Both are available at www.sec.gov/edgar. A new corporate presentation is available on our website at www.hycroftmining.com. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7273739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at 13.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.37%.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $90.23 million, with 199.21 million shares outstanding and 155.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 7273739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4673, while it was recorded at 0.3955 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7205 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Return on Total Capital for HYMC is now -63.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.45. Additionally, HYMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] managed to generate an average of -$868,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $19 million, or 28.20% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 17,923,698, which is approximately -26.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.78 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 2,678,566 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 8,991,267 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 37,909,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,579,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 997,600 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 630,649 shares during the same period.