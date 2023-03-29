Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain 2.68% so far this year. What now?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] price surged by 15.03 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at Upcoming CPHI North America Conference in Philadelphia.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, animal care and disinfectant use, announced that it will be exhibiting at the CPHI North America Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania April 25-27, 2023.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is seeking to expand its distribution network in North America by adding new partners and distributors. Interested parties can see Sonoma’s full range of safe, effective, and environmentally-friendly products at booth 201. For more information about Sonoma, please visit www.sonomapharma.com. To set up a meeting, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

A sum of 5256673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

The average equity rating for SNOA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, SNOA shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3242, while it was recorded at 1.0499 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0940 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.62 and a Gross Margin at +31.62. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.28.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -65.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.72. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$28,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 74,467, which is approximately -1.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 36,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in SNOA stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17000.0 in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 19,759 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 56,189 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 66,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,610 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,585 shares during the same period.