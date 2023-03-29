Scotiabank slashes price target on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] – find out why.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] price plunged by -2.83 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Sunnova Announces Free* Battery Offer for New California Customers through Solar Plus Storage Lease Offering.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service provider (EaaS), has announced an exclusive free* battery offer for new customers in California who sign up for Sunnova’s solar plus storage lease services. This offer comes in response to the recent NEM 3.0 policy decision and is the first of its kind in California. The Sunnova battery promotion is designed to assist California homeowners manage the potential reduction in solar energy value, optimize solar generation, and ensure energy resiliency in the face of an unstable energy grid.

The solar net metering policy changes, which are set to take place on April 15th, 2023, will affect how new California solar customers are compensated for excess energy they produce. Sunnova’s unprecedented free* battery offer, valued at $8,000, is designed to help homeowners get the most out of their Sunnova solar plus storage service, despite the upcoming changes. By combining solar power with energy storage, Sunnova customers can further reduce their reliance on the grid, avoid higher electricity bills during peak demand periods, and secure backup energy protection for their homes.

A sum of 4336538 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares reached a high of $13.19 and dropped to a low of $12.585 until finishing in the latest session at $12.69.

The one-year NOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.47. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $34.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $25 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -26.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.46. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$137,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,694 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,056,102, which is approximately 1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,128,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.4 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.39 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,570,240 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,636,034 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 94,533,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,740,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,588,312 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,416,329 shares during the same period.