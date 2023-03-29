PVH Corp. [PVH] Is Currently 20.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 20.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.36. The company report on March 27, 2023 that PVH Corp. Reports Strong 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Above Guidance; 2023 Outlook Reflects Strong EPS Growth.

2022 fourth quarter and full year revenue exceeded guidance:.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 2% to $2.489 billion compared to the prior year period (increased 8% on a constant currency basis); guidance was a decrease of approximately 4% (an increase of approximately 4% on a constant currency basis).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4734871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PVH Corp. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for PVH stock reached $5.68 billion, with 64.80 million shares outstanding and 63.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.70K shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 4734871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PVH Corp. [PVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $84.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $70 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PVH stock. On December 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PVH shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10.

How has PVH stock performed recently?

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.78. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.62, while it was recorded at 76.43 for the last single week of trading, and 66.03 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +58.18. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now 10.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.74. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of $30,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

Insider trade positions for PVH Corp. [PVH]

There are presently around $4,531 million, or 100.00% of PVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,386,406, which is approximately 0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,423,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.93 million in PVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $444.83 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 4.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 6,657,728 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 7,329,880 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 47,560,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,547,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,689,259 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,313 shares during the same period.