Phillips 66 [PSX] Revenue clocked in at $169.99 billion, down -5.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 2.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.78. The company report on March 27, 2023 that “GLOBAL VOLUNTEER MONTH” Celebrates Volunteers Throughout April and Shines a Light on the Importance of Civic Engagement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3349068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips 66 stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $45.73 billion, with 471.86 million shares outstanding and 461.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3349068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $126.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $115 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.62, while it was recorded at 95.39 for the last single week of trading, and 96.00 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 22.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.77. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $847,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $32,728 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.14 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,386,502 shares. Additionally, 601 investors decreased positions by around 17,098,646 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 306,614,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,099,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,249,518 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,343 shares during the same period.