Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] moved up 2.98: Why It’s Important

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 2.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.60. The company report on February 14, 2023 that PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Reports Record Earnings; Retires All Senior Secured Debt.

Generates Fourth Quarter Operating Cash Flow of $670 million and Record Free Cash Flow1 of $580 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3195668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peabody Energy Corporation stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.25%.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $3.59 billion, with 204.60 million shares outstanding and 142.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 3195668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 24.39 for the last single week of trading, and 25.30 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.19. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.72.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.19. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of $235,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,803 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 23,025,000, which is approximately -10.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,597,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.32 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $197.21 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -27.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 13,000,389 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 16,736,064 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 83,005,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,742,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,453,305 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,978,830 shares during the same period.