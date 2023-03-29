Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain 128.05% so far this year. What now?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 56.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.61. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Oscar Health Announces Appointment of Healthcare Veteran Mark Bertolini to CEO; Co-Founder and CEO Mario Schlosser Transitions to President of Technology.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built around a full-stack technology platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Bertolini to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 3, 2023. Co-Founder Mario Schlosser, will transition to President of Technology, reporting to Mark. In his new role, Mario will lead product and engineering, with a focus on building Oscar’s tech platform for the future and continuing to set the strategy for the +Oscar roadmap.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71165236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oscar Health Inc. stands at 15.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $1.27 billion, with 215.22 million shares outstanding and 177.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 71165236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.86. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.88. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.47. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$223,388 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 75.90%.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $512 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 14,576,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.33 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $51.93 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 19,711,641 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 23,922,329 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 99,081,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,715,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,750 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,846,322 shares during the same period.