MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $16.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Global Lifestyle Retailer MINISO Announces New Partnerships and Expansion Plans in Four Markets.

Global lifestyle retailer MINISO has announced its plans to expand operations into three new markets, namely Angola, Trinidad and Tobago, and Latvia. With Panama, the four new partnerships were unveiled during MINISO’s Global Partners Summit, held in Guangzhou, China, in March 2023. The summit, with the theme of “Wink Together, Win for Better”, was attended by 173 partners from 53 markets.

As a well-established brick-and-mortar retail chain, MINISO has entered 105 markets with over 5,400 stores to date, attracting over 1 billion customers worldwide. The year 2023 marks MINISO’s 10th anniversary, and the brand is advancing under the guidance of a new brand strategy. During the Global Partners Summit, MINISO founder and CEO, Mr. Jack Ye, introduced his vision for transforming MINISO into a lifestyle super-brand that brings joy to customers through collaborations and original designs, with professionalism throughout its entire operation playing a key part in future success.

MINISO Group Holding Limited represents 314.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.64 billion with the latest information. MNSO stock price has been found in the range of $16.42 to $17.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 4221097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $21.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for MINISO Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25.20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MNSO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for MNSO stock

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, MNSO shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.69, while it was recorded at 16.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.44. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.36. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] managed to generate an average of $228,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.MINISO Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 42.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]

There are presently around $971 million, or 17.30% of MNSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 13,544,749, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 8,797,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.01 million in MNSO stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $104.14 million in MNSO stock with ownership of nearly 6.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 9,537,755 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,268,901 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 44,272,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,079,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,953,838 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 530,371 shares during the same period.