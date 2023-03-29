Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 82.39M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] closed the trading session at $0.33 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.33, while the highest price level was $0.3499. The company report on March 13, 2023 that VINCO VENTURES SEES MORE THAN 30% INCREASE IN DAILY REVENUE FROM BETA TEST OF NEW AND EXCLUSIVE USER-GENERATED CONTENT PLATFORM.

Also Announces Expansion of User-Generated Content Verticals in News,Celebrity News, Travel, Fashion and Beauty, and True Crime.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: BBIG), a technology company specializing in converting content to digital and social platforms, today announced it has completed a 90-day beta test of an exclusive user-generated content (UGC) platform resulting in significant increases in new active users and advertising impression delivering an increase of more than 30% in average daily revenue over the test period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.97 percent and weekly performance of -6.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 5093783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5415, while it was recorded at 0.3410 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9002 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,050.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.58. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$15,392,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,518,463, which is approximately 3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,365,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 million in BBIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.35 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 3,796,896 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,157,789 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,517,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,472,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,122 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,499 shares during the same period.