Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 123.04B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 2.19 percent to reach at $4.39.

CDRs offer Canadian investors affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating currency risk.

NEO is proud to announce that CIBC has returned to the NEO Exchange with a suite of 6 new Canadian Depositary Receipts™ (“CDRs”), bringing the current lineup to 41 global, blue-chip companies.

A sum of 5452537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.29M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $206.30 and dropped to a low of $200.485 until finishing in the latest session at $204.96.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.14. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $228.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 213 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 53.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.63, while it was recorded at 199.42 for the last single week of trading, and 171.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,153 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,029,863, which is approximately 1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,267,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.67 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,053 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,659,865 shares. Additionally, 910 investors decreased positions by around 17,906,333 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 305,187,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,753,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 425 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,739,424 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,164,201 shares during the same period.