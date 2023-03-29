Market cap of MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] reaches 18.01M – now what?

MGO Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MGOL] price surged by 32.28 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on March 28, 2023 that MGO Global to Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), an operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will commemorate their January 13, 2023 Nasdaq listing at an Opening Bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. MGO’s co-founders, Maximiliano Ojeda, Chairman and CEO, and Ginny Hilfiger, Chief Design Officer, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the Company’s executive leadership team and its board of directors and guests.

“We are honored to ring the opening bell in celebration of MGO’s listing on Nasdaq. This ceremony symbolizes a significant milestone for our Company in our journey to build MGO into a leading direct-to-consumer digital commerce company with a portfolio of unique, in-demand lifestyle brands. We also want to use this occasion to express our deep gratitude to our shareholders for their support and for joining us on what promises to be an exciting journey,” stated Ojeda.

A sum of 5351677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. MGO Global Inc. shares reached a high of $1.5076 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.36.

Guru’s Opinion on MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGO Global Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.72.

MGOL Stock Performance Analysis:

MGO Global Inc. [MGOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.48 for MGO Global Inc. [MGOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0592, while it was recorded at 1.0806 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MGO Global Inc. Fundamentals:

MGO Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.