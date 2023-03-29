Market cap of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] reaches 227.30M – now what?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KZR] loss -9.58% or -0.34 points to close at $3.21 with a heavy trading volume of 3447600 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Kezar Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PALIZADE Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib in lupus nephritis to initiate in first half of 2023.

KZR-261 dose escalation study currently enrolling sixth cohort; the dose expansion study expected to initiate in second half of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $3.55, the shares rose to $3.66 and dropped to $3.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KZR points out that the company has recorded -59.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 746.54K shares, KZR reached to a volume of 3447600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KZR shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

Trading performance analysis for KZR stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.30. With this latest performance, KZR shares dropped by -48.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.28 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KZR is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.88. Additionally, KZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] managed to generate an average of -$812,369 per employee.Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.00 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]

There are presently around $204 million, or 86.30% of KZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZR stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,782,400, which is approximately 25.266% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,584,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.27 million in KZR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.1 million in KZR stock with ownership of nearly 20.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KZR] by around 9,165,024 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,875,694 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 38,372,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,413,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,569,790 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,066,272 shares during the same period.