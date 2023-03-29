Market cap of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DAWN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.63%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Day One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Progress.

First patient dosed in pivotal Phase 3 FIREFLY-2/LOGGIC trial evaluating tovorafenib (DAY101) as a frontline therapy for patients newly diagnosed with pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG).

Reported topline data in January 2023 from ongoing, pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial demonstrating meaningful responses with tovorafenib (DAY101) in relapsed or progressive pLGG.

Over the last 12 months, DAWN stock rose by 34.77%. The one-year Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.48. The average equity rating for DAWN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 71.30 million shares outstanding and 51.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 605.37K shares, DAWN stock reached a trading volume of 3511496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAWN shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on DAWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

DAWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.63. With this latest performance, DAWN shares dropped by -30.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.29 for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DAWN is now -47.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, DAWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] managed to generate an average of -$1,175,050 per employee.Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $795 million, or 82.90% of DAWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,002,311, which is approximately 2.398% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 7,568,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.9 million in DAWN stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $92.94 million in DAWN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DAWN] by around 5,572,581 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,085,061 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 48,596,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,254,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAWN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,672 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 516,035 shares during the same period.