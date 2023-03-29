Market Analysts see Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Vimeo Announces Appointment of Glenn Schiffman as Non-Executive Chairman, Transition of Joey Levin to Special Advisor.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I’d like to start by thanking Joey for everything he’s done for Vimeo to date, and look forward to continuing to work with him going forward from here,” said Glenn Schiffman, newly appointed Chairman of the Board. “Having worked closely with Vimeo from its time as an IAC subsidiary through now, I am extremely confident in our business and team, and I’m excited to continue serving our shareholders in this increased capacity.”.

Over the last 12 months, VMEO stock dropped by -70.30%. The one-year Vimeo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.22. The average equity rating for VMEO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $596.58 million, with 161.61 million shares outstanding and 149.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, VMEO stock reached a trading volume of 3633277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

VMEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vimeo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.44 and a Gross Margin at +74.39. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.38.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -21.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.46. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] managed to generate an average of -$64,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $529 million, or 91.40% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,562,786, which is approximately 25.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,626,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.74 million in VMEO stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $37.49 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly -9.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 28,560,252 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 24,828,543 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 91,464,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,853,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,219,767 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,880 shares during the same period.