Market Analysts see Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX: FSP] price plunged by -7.19 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of 50 Northwest Point in Elk Grove Village, Illinois for $29.1 Million.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the completion of the sale of 50 Northwest Point in Elk Grove Village, Illinois (the “Property”) for gross proceeds of $29.1 million.

The Company expects to record a gain of approximately $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 in connection with the sale of the Property.

A sum of 3211673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares reached a high of $1.67 and dropped to a low of $1.52 until finishing in the latest session at $1.55.

The one-year FSP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.64. The average equity rating for FSP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSP shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

FSP Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.30. With this latest performance, FSP shares dropped by -37.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.58 for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5012, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9743 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Street Properties Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.04. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.67.

Return on Total Capital for FSP is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.75. Additionally, FSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] managed to generate an average of $39,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152 million, or 84.90% of FSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,567,349, which is approximately 0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,916,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.23 million in FSP stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $12.15 million in FSP stock with ownership of nearly 5.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX:FSP] by around 12,342,288 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,035,318 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 70,867,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,245,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,143,611 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 696,658 shares during the same period.