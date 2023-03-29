Market Analysts see Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 3.25% on the last trading session, reaching $67.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Census Announces Integration with Datadog for Reverse ETL Sync Alerting and Monitoring.

Census Datadog integration ensures data quality for reverse ETL and data activation pipelines with custom alerts and anomaly detection.

Census, the leading Data Activation platform that syncs customer data from data warehouses to key business tools, today announced a new integration and partnership with Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. By adding Datadog monitoring, Census customers can track the health of real-time reverse ETL syncs using custom alerts and dashboards.

Datadog Inc. represents 317.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.40 billion with the latest information. DDOG stock price has been found in the range of $65.34 to $67.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 4514585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $102.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.66, while it was recorded at 66.44 for the last single week of trading, and 85.11 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 33.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $15,189 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,572,643, which is approximately 1.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,944,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $989.45 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 23,142,580 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 22,804,880 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 185,596,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,544,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,800,298 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189,695 shares during the same period.