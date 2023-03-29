Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell -0.02% so far this year. What now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.20%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Fourth quarter revenue increased 30% to $2.8 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.94, adjusted EPS of $4.40.

Full year revenue increased 30% to $8.1 billion. GAAP EPS of $6.68, adjusted EPS of $10.07.

Over the last 12 months, LULU stock dropped by -0.26%. The one-year Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.26. The average equity rating for LULU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.19 billion, with 127.51 million shares outstanding and 111.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, LULU stock reached a trading volume of 5166310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $373.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $340 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $360 to $380, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 8.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 436.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LULU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 310.08, while it was recorded at 312.59 for the last single week of trading, and 314.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lululemon Athletica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 39.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.15. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $33,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LULU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 18.98%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,160 million, or 89.00% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,359,741, which is approximately 0.078% of the company’s market cap and around 4.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,416,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.3 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 5.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 10,494,830 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 8,883,204 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 88,308,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,686,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,091,780 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 774,447 shares during the same period.