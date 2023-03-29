LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.99%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that LogicMark, Inc. Announces Strong Revenue and Margin Growth For the Year Ended 2022.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, LGMK stock dropped by -93.75%. The average equity rating for LGMK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 million, with 9.61 million shares outstanding and 8.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, LGMK stock reached a trading volume of 5518130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

LGMK Stock Performance Analysis:

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -32.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2159, while it was recorded at 0.1493 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7355 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LogicMark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.08. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.82.

Return on Total Capital for LGMK is now -11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, LGMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] managed to generate an average of -$616,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 240,707, which is approximately -12.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 101,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 60,592 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 141,726 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 454,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 657,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,590 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,340 shares during the same period.