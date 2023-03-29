LendingClub Corporation [LC] moved up 0.73: Why It’s Important

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] gained 0.73% or 0.05 points to close at $6.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4469942 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that LendingClub Appoints Stephen Cutler to its Board of Directors.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Former Vice Chairman and General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Brings Decades of Banking Experience to the Board.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, today announced that Stephen Cutler has joined as the newest member of its Board of Directors, effective March 23, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $6.81, the shares rose to $7.02 and dropped to $6.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LC points out that the company has recorded -37.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, LC reached to a volume of 4469942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on LC stock. On December 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LC shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for LC stock

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.41 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.09 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.83. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of $182,767 per employee.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $607 million, or 84.10% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,214,601, which is approximately 8.416% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,188,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.33 million in LC stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $54.03 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -8.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 14,217,382 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,682,433 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 62,299,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,199,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,253 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,722 shares during the same period.