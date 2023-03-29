JP Morgan slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.11 during the day while it closed the day at $35.75. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Trip.com Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for three years ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2023. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at https://investors.trip.com. Holders of the Company’s securities may request a copy of the Company’s annual report free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company’s website.

Trip.com Group Limited stock has also loss -6.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCOM stock has inclined by 5.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.62% and gained 3.92% year-on date.

The market cap for TCOM stock reached $25.78 billion, with 649.89 million shares outstanding and 641.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4297782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $46.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 36.53 for the last single week of trading, and 30.04 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,912 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30,375,921, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,965,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $820.78 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 13.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 57,322,184 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 52,237,058 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 220,334,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,893,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,187,112 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,518,598 shares during the same period.