Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] loss -25.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Jaguar Health Reports 2022 Financial Results – Prescription Revenues up 179% to $11.9 Million.

Prescription product net revenue was approximately $11.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 versus approximately $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 178.7%.

Prescription product net revenue of approximately $3.3 million in Q4 2022 increased 3.4% over Q3 2022 and increased approximately 57% over prescription product net revenue in Q4 2021.

Jaguar Health Inc. represents 13.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.52 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $0.76 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 4946531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.77. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -60.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.64 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9802, while it was recorded at 0.9780 for the last single week of trading, and 11.8612 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -109.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.91. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,564, which is approximately -2.286% of the company’s market cap and around 14.92% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 13,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 28.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 21,398 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 18,730 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 37,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,088 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 14,013 shares during the same period.