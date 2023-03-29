Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain 5.31% so far this year. What now?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] closed the trading session at $55.73 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.69, while the highest price level was $57.90. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Topline Results from Study 403 Evaluating Lumateperone as Monotherapy in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder with Mixed Features and Bipolar Depression with Mixed Features.

Lumateperone 42mg was statistically significant on the primary endpoint of symptom reduction on the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) for each patient population including:.

-combined major depressive disorder (MDD) with mixed features and bipolar depression with mixed features (5.7 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; Cohen’s d effect size (ES) = 0.64)-MDD with mixed features (5.9 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; ES= 0.67) -bipolar depression with mixed features (5.7 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; ES= 0.64). The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.31 percent and weekly performance of 20.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.05 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 688.35K shares, ITCI reached to a volume of 3670488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITCI shares is $71.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33.

ITCI stock trade performance evaluation

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.68. With this latest performance, ITCI shares gained by 14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.69 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.61, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.53 for the last 200 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -105.32 and a Gross Margin at +91.83. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -47.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$456,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,989 million, or 94.50% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,028,790, which is approximately 17.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,319,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.33 million in ITCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $356.71 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 4.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 7,536,273 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,418,754 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 68,366,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,321,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,842 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,654,468 shares during the same period.