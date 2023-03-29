Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC] moved down -16.04: Why It’s Important

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] traded at a low on 03/28/23, posting a -16.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on March 28, 2023 that HUB Security to Hold Investor Event to Present Updates on Progress and Strategic Plans.

As previously announced, HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”), will host an online investor event at 10:00 a.m. EST today (March 28, 2023), for the purpose of updating existing and potential investors on the Company’s progress, new developments, vision and strategic plans.

Registration for the investor event is available through the link below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9824967 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hub Cyber Security Ltd. stands at 18.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.51%.

The market cap for HUBC stock reached $160.96 million, with 120.34 million shares outstanding and 74.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 9824967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has HUBC stock performed recently?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.90. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -68.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.9050 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hub Cyber Security Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [HUBC]

There are presently around $14 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,160,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in HUBC stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.93 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Hub Cyber Security Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 1,275,026 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,230,555 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,106,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,399,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,793 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,152,300 shares during the same period.