Guggenheim lifts AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $158.25 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $274.37 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $157.45 to $158.599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 3532227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $163.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $153, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.26, while it was recorded at 156.56 for the last single week of trading, and 149.44 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $196,272 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,702,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.85 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.3 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,540 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 55,530,900 shares. Additionally, 1,395 investors decreased positions by around 35,586,432 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 1,154,736,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,245,853,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 326 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,344,004 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,803 shares during the same period.