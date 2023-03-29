Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Revenue clocked in at $1.07 billion, up 56.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] closed the trading session at $5.13 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.80, while the highest price level was $5.13. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Equinox Gold Announces up to $200 Million in Gold Prepay and Gold Purchase and Sale Arrangements.

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This is a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated November 21, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.40 percent and weekly performance of 17.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 3665606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 45.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.92 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $478 million, or 46.10% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,083,448, which is approximately -5.242% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,902,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.82 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $34.32 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 22.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 15,998,764 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,391,612 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 73,894,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,284,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,306,197 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 432,367 shares during the same period.