Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $25.43 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Enterprise to Host Annual Investor and Analyst Day.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host its annual investor and securities analyst day on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live via the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides on Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

A sum of 4403351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $25.62 and dropped to a low of $25.225 until finishing in the latest session at $25.43.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.7. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.79, while it was recorded at 25.20 for the last single week of trading, and 25.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.39.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.97. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $745,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,612 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: MARQUARD & BAHLS AG with ownership of 36,947,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 27,987,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.48 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $652.49 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -46.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 578 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 42,462,933 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 46,879,313 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 487,055,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,398,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,216,255 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,497 shares during the same period.