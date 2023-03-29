Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Centene Corporation [CNC] – find out why.

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.32%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CENTENE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today the appointment of Tanya McNally to Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer of Centene.

As the Chief People Officer, Ms. McNally will lead the Human Resources (HR) function and drive strategies to optimize employee and business success. She will continue to grow best-in-class talent management programs focused on developing and retaining Centene’s more than 74,000 purpose-driven employees.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock dropped by -26.25%. The one-year Centene Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.43. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.00 billion, with 559.93 million shares outstanding and 545.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 3283655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $89.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.16, while it was recorded at 63.62 for the last single week of trading, and 81.03 for the last 200 days.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.55%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,415 million, or 98.40% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,260,984, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,805,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.63 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 26,770,558 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 47,250,096 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 442,043,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,064,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,587 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,514,416 shares during the same period.