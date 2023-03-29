CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] is -5.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] closed the trading session at $1.52 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.43, while the highest price level was $1.625. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CytomX Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Internal focus on next generation therapeutic pipeline including ongoing Phase 1 for CX-904 (EGFRxCD3) and anticipated IND filings for CX-2051 (EpCAM-directed ADC) and CX-801 (Interferon alpha-2b) in the second half of 2023 -.

– Bristol Myers Squibb advances Anti-CTLA-4 non-fucosylated Probody®, BMS-986288, from Phase 1 to Phase 2 clinical evaluation as lead, next-generation CTLA-4 program -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.00 percent and weekly performance of -15.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CTMX reached to a volume of 3739916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $1.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CTMX stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

CTMX stock trade performance evaluation

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.56. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2804, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7617 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.42 and a Gross Margin at +91.61. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.17.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -90.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.25. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$480,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 59.30% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,595,801, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,585,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 million in CTMX stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.28 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 3,252,813 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,367,294 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 29,592,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,212,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,858 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 832,441 shares during the same period.