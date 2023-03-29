Citigroup slashes price target on Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] – find out why.

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 9.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Heliogen, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results; Reports Progress on Strategic Initiatives.

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today provided its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3698099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heliogen Inc. stands at 17.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.40%.

The market cap for HLGN stock reached $40.48 million, with 192.58 million shares outstanding and 157.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, HLGN reached a trading volume of 3698099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Heliogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has HLGN stock performed recently?

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.74. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4011, while it was recorded at 0.2426 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4546 for the last 200 days.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -553.70 and a Gross Margin at -61.86. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.07.

Return on Total Capital for HLGN is now -43.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.86. Additionally, HLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] managed to generate an average of -$947,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]

There are presently around $18 million, or 51.00% of HLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC with ownership of 23,945,777, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,062,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in HLGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 million in HLGN stock with ownership of nearly 13.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heliogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Heliogen Inc. [NYSE:HLGN] by around 13,687,284 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 19,738,995 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 36,034,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,460,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLGN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,357,934 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,827,237 shares during the same period.