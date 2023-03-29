Citigroup lifts Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.50. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Colgate Announces Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.48 per share, up from $0.47 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2023. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.92 versus $1.88 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4241825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at 1.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $60.52 billion, with 832.50 million shares outstanding and 829.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4241825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 155.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 358.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.59, while it was recorded at 73.21 for the last single week of trading, and 76.04 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.02%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $49,265 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,375,011, which is approximately 2.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,042,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.05 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.68 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

765 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 44,010,239 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 41,292,154 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 579,098,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,401,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,219,094 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,602 shares during the same period.