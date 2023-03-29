Ciena Corporation [CIEN] Revenue clocked in at $3.84 billion, down -0.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] traded at a high on 03/28/23, posting a 4.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.87. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Ciena Supports Colt’s Launch of Long-Haul Networking Services in Japan.

With the latest in coherent technology, Colt IQ Network boasts improved scalability, flexibility, and programmability.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announced today that Colt Technology Services (Colt) is now able to run high-capacity services across long distances spanning more than 500km using Ciena’s industry-leading coherent technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3545212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ciena Corporation stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $7.57 billion, with 149.08 million shares outstanding and 146.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 3545212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $63.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $46, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on CIEN stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CIEN shares from 62 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.62, while it was recorded at 49.32 for the last single week of trading, and 47.45 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.73. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $18,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $6,832 million, or 99.90% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,140,290, which is approximately 1.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,343,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.22 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $433.15 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 12,932,975 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 17,547,888 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 110,065,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,546,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,653,064 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,176 shares during the same period.