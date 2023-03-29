Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] moved up 4.53: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] jumped around 0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.31 at the close of the session, up 4.53%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 BUSINESS UPDATE.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) provides first quarter 2023 business update.

U.S. GAAP net loss of $693 million, or $(0.55) diluted EPS, and adjusted net loss of $690 million, or $(0.55) adjusted EPS, better than the December guidance range of $750 to $850 million net loss for the first quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 15.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $8.4515 and lowest of $8.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.52, which means current price is +18.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 5182002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $277 million, or 20.80% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 11,275,692, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 3,641,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.95 million in CUK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $25.08 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 28.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 7,956,024 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,630,454 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,306,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,892,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,970 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 165,434 shares during the same period.