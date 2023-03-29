Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell -21.65% so far this year. What now?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] closed the trading session at $1.81 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.81, while the highest price level was $1.89. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Acreage Revises Timing for Reporting of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Company to report results after market close on March 22, 2023, with a call to follow at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 23, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.65 percent and weekly performance of -8.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 4004069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.12 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3936, while it was recorded at 1.8760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9091 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.73%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105 million, or 13.05% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,478,581, which is approximately 2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 34.73% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,556,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.09 million in CGC stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $13.34 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 8579.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 20,336,566 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 40,874,842 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 5,246,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,965,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,888,175 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 32,797,432 shares during the same period.