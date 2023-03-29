Cano Health Inc. [CANO] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $1.25

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] gained 0.90% or 0.01 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3777693 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.12, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -87.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 3777693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3958, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8124 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $128 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 16,374,893, which is approximately 3.074% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,187,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.97 million in CANO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.23 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -5.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 34,684,149 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 83,859,192 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,091,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,452,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,509,447 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 30,151,160 shares during the same period.