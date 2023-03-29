Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is -15.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] closed the trading session at $17.79 on 03/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.635, while the highest price level was $17.97. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the first quarter of 2023. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.97 percent and weekly performance of -3.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 3247198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.57 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.36, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.03 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,698 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,914,131, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,771,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.82 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $129.63 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 9.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 9,721,901 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 12,535,904 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 72,857,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,115,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,758 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,330,002 shares during the same period.