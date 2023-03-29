Barclays slashes price target on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] – find out why.

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] slipped around -2.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $116.40 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Applied Materials Named One of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

Applied Materials:

Applied Materials is honored to once again be included among Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies! Applied is committed to working across the technology ecosystem to drive critical advances that can enable a more inclusive and sustainable world. We are grateful for our employees for upholding our reputational leadership and supporting Applied’s vision to Make Possible® a Better Future.

Applied Materials Inc. stock is now 19.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $119.06 and lowest of $115.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 142.01, which means current price is +21.10% above from all time high which was touched on 03/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5520108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $129.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.24, while it was recorded at 119.29 for the last single week of trading, and 101.49 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.48%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $79,141 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,671,156, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,228,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.53 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

826 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 47,032,324 shares. Additionally, 756 investors decreased positions by around 43,519,963 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 575,229,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,781,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,733,378 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,898,366 shares during the same period.