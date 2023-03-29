Audacy Inc. [AUD] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, down -44.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Audacy Inc. [NYSE: AUD] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, up 15.46%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Audacy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Audacy Inc. stock is now -44.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.182 and lowest of $0.108 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.25, which means current price is +40.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, AUD reached a trading volume of 3311538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Audacy Inc. [AUD]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Audacy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $2 to $0. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Audacy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AUD stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUD shares from 4 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Audacy Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has AUD stock performed recently?

Audacy Inc. [AUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.70. With this latest performance, AUD shares dropped by -45.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Audacy Inc. [AUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2283, while it was recorded at 0.1098 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4443 for the last 200 days.

Audacy Inc. [AUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Audacy Inc. [AUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +12.31. Audacy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.22.

Return on Total Capital for AUD is now 2.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.79. Additionally, AUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Audacy Inc. [AUD] managed to generate an average of -$28,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Audacy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Audacy Inc. [AUD]

There are presently around $7 million, or 61.40% of AUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,995,267, which is approximately -3.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,219,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in AUD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.58 million in AUD stock with ownership of nearly -4.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Audacy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Audacy Inc. [NYSE:AUD] by around 7,411,715 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 13,133,943 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,699,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,245,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,070,029 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,481,474 shares during the same period.