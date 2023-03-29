Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $26

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.81%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 – Delivers full year revenue increase of 92% from 2021 to $1.6 billion, exiting the year with Fourth Quarter 2022 gross margin of 20.0%.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, ARRY stock rose by 50.23%. The one-year Array Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.17. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.17 billion, with 150.46 million shares outstanding and 148.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, ARRY stock reached a trading volume of 4829169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 19.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.24 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $146.99 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 20,708,803 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 19,797,210 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 112,015,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,521,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,754,053 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,100 shares during the same period.