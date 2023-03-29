ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Is Currently 1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.92%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal becomes an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Drawing on its know-how and innovative power, ArcelorMittal will manufacture some of the key symbols of the Paris 2024 Games – the Olympic and Paralympic torches and cauldrons and the large rings and agitos which will be installed in the host city – in steel with a low CO2 footprint.

Over the last 12 months, MT stock dropped by -16.38%. The one-year ArcelorMittal S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.04. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.94 billion, with 866.00 million shares outstanding and 703.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, MT stock reached a trading volume of 3855939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.94, while it was recorded at 28.31 for the last single week of trading, and 25.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,430 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,343,511, which is approximately -3.341% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,576,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.43 million in MT stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $122.5 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 1180.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 8,588,662 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 10,281,688 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,470,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,341,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,872 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,367 shares during the same period.