Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Stock trading around $183.60 per share: What’s Next?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -1.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $183.60 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023.

Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now 11.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $184.00 and lowest of $180.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 196.41, which means current price is +15.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3307241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $216.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.75, while it was recorded at 186.42 for the last single week of trading, and 162.81 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $80,983 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.7 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.73 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,603,696 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 26,604,805 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 391,079,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,288,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,974,527 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,401,643 shares during the same period.