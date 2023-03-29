Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell -10.86% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.29%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Alcoa Announces Closure of Intalco Smelter and Prepares Site for Redevelopment.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) today announced the closure of its Intalco aluminum smelter in Washington State, which has been fully idle since 2020.

The closure announcement begins a process to prepare the site for new economic development opportunities.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock dropped by -55.93%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.16. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.26 billion, with 178.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 3408497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $55.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $41 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $56, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.38, while it was recorded at 40.20 for the last single week of trading, and 46.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,861 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,268,506, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,673,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.06 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $321.04 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 10.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 24,663,540 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 21,214,484 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 100,219,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,097,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,100,720 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,091,360 shares during the same period.