ADT Inc. [ADT] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.105 during the day while it closed the day at $7.03. The company report on March 28, 2023 that ADT and Google Announce Availability of First Integrated Smart Home Security System for DIY Customers.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New ADT Self Setup system integrates trusted ADT security with Google Nest products.

ADT Inc. stock has also loss -1.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADT stock has declined by -23.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.76% and lost -22.49% year-on date.

The market cap for ADT stock reached $6.33 billion, with 906.24 million shares outstanding and 843.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 5881104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.53. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of $7,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,603 million, or 90.70% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 498,300,366, which is approximately -18.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 133,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $944.0 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.29 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 53.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 161,911,846 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 145,044,987 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 484,384,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,341,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,546,393 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,876,543 shares during the same period.