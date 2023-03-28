XP Inc. [XP] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, down -26.86% YTD: What’s Next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.48 during the day while it closed the day at $11.22. The company report on February 16, 2023 that XP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

XP Inc. stock has also loss -2.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XP stock has declined by -25.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.35% and lost -26.86% year-on date.

The market cap for XP stock reached $5.92 billion, with 547.55 million shares outstanding and 388.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 5478567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $19.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $31, while UBS kept a Buy rating on XP stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 13.76%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,143 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33,495,084, which is approximately 131.87% of the company’s market cap and around 19.35% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 29,769,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.08 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $276.47 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 63,006,783 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 43,355,389 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 181,473,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,835,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,216,569 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 18,291,035 shares during the same period.