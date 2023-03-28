Wolfe Research lifts United States Steel Corporation [X] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $25.50 on 03/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.85, while the highest price level was $25.7904. The company report on March 23, 2023 that U. S. Steel Introduces InduX™ Electrical Steel at Ceres Global.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New product for the growing American electric vehicle market.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced that its new electrical steel product, InduX™, will begin production at its Big River Steel facility in the summer of 2023 with the commissioning of its new non-grain oriented (NGO) electrical steel line.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.80 percent and weekly performance of 2.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, X reached to a volume of 7229089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $30.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $44, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on X stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,082 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,493,323, which is approximately 3.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,033,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.84 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $258.93 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 10.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 17,217,616 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 33,996,776 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 112,049,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,263,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,559,125 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,977,795 shares during the same period.